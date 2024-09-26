Firefighters extinguish shed fire before it spreads to house - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Mojave Street Wednesday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 2:38 p.m. that a 10×10 shed was on fire adjacent to a house.

Idaho Falls firefighters immediately responded, arrived, and found a working fire in the shed. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread to any adjacent structures. However, the exterior of the adjacent home experienced heat damage due to the blaze.

One person was transported to a local area hospital by Idaho Falls Fire Department ambulance. Federal patient privacy laws prevent IFFD from releasing patient specifics, including any specific injuries.

IFFD responded with three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and a division chief.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Investigation and Prevention Division. An estimated total of damages is not available at this time.