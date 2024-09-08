Firework stands incinerate in fire on Bellin Road near Broadway - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following update includes a press release from Idaho Falls Fire Department.

A blazing wall of flame engulfed numerous firework stands as an uncontained field fire spread quickly to the empty structures on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., an IFFD ambulance spotted a fire burning along a ditch while returning to Station 5. The firefighters/paramedics radioed dispatch to report the fire and continued back to the nearby station to retrieve a brush truck.

Dispatch initially sent two brush trucks, a water tender and a battalion chief.

Within minutes, the fire approached multiple empty firework stands on the property. The stands caught fire and black smoke could be seen from a greater distance. The Battalion Chief, who had arrived at this time, upgraded the call to a structure fire.

IFFD ultimately responded with four engines, three brush trucks, a ladder truck, a water tender and a battalion chief.

As firefighters got on scene, they began putting water on the firework stands and the surrounding field. The fire also caught fire to nearby trees, pallets and another shed on a property.

While firefighters put out the flames, Idaho Falls Police assisted with traffic control, temporarily closing Bellin Road at Broadway and Eldorado Street.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

“This serves as another crucial reminder of how quickly fire spreads in these dry fuels,” said IFFD Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher. “We continue to urge caution to avoid any activities that could spark a fire and spread. While structures did burn, thankfully, no nearby homes caught fire, and no one was hurt.”

Firefighters battle a fierce blaze on Bellin Road. | Courtesy Jacob Mayer

Thick smoke filled the sky as flames burned along Bellin Road in west Idaho Falls on Saturday. | Courtesy Rachel Voss

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – Several fireworks sheds exploded into flames after a field caught fire behind the Idaho National Laboratory Park and Ride Broadway lot near Reed’s Dairy on Saturday evening.

“The fire itself was burning in a field and caught some shack buildings that are used for firework stands in the summer,” said City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Reports of an uncontrolled fire on the 300 block of Bellin Road came in at 4:45 p.m.

Fortunately, the stands were empty at the time they caught fire, Grossarth said.

Idaho Falls Fire Department crews responded with four engines, three brush trucks, a ladder truck, a water tender and a battalion chief.

“They’re just mopping up hot spots right now,” Grossarth reported at 5:35 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Bellin Road was initially shut down between Broadway and Eldorado Streets but reopened at 6:05 p.m.

The entire row of firework sheds catches fire. | Courtesy Jacob Mayer

Fire on Bellin Road near Broadway. | Courtesy David Horvath