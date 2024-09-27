Former BYU sprinter from Rigby dies following mountain biking accident - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A former BYU track and field sprinter has died after suffering serious injuries in a mountain biking accident, his family and the university have confirmed.

Scott Mecham, 30, died Wednesday after what his family called “a very bad crash” while mountain biking with a friend on Friday, Sept. 12.

The former collegiate hurdler who ran for the Cougars from 2017-19 was taken by emergency medical personnel to a local hospital and then transported by helicopter to the University of Utah medical center with a cervical spinal contusion that left him “mostly paralyzed” from the neck down, according to a statement from the family, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Mecham,” said BYU director of track and field Ed Eyestone in a statement from the university. “Scott had one of the most positive attitudes and strong work ethics that we have seen in the BYU track and field program.

“His teammates were made better by his example, and he became one of our best 400-meter hurdlers in school history. But even more inspiring than his athletic skills, his true strength was his character and ability to lead and inspire in his unassuming, humble way. We will miss you, Scott.”

Mecham, who competed 30 times for the Cougars and graduated as one of the program’s top sprinters all-time with the No. 6 mark in the 400-meter outdoor hurdles, is survived by his wife Cierra — a former distance runner at Utah State and all-time school record holder in the indoor 3,000 meters and distance medley relay — and two daughters, Jayden and Parker.

Cougar Nation mourns the loss of track and field alumni, Scott Mecham. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mecham family. pic.twitter.com/8Gh7zfV7bI — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) September 27, 2024

His funeral will be held in Soda Springs, Idaho, his wife’s hometown near where he grew up in Rigby, according to the family.

“Scott was a great athlete, and an even more incredible person,” said Kyle Grossarth, who was Mecham’s sprints coach during his BYU career. “He was a fierce competitor who always left everything out on the track. Through all of his hard work, he was able to become one of BYU’s all time Top-10 400 hurdlers when he just missed breaking the 50-second barrier, running 50.15.

“Scott was an ambassador for BYU and a true disciple of Jesus Christ. He was a man who lived the gospel, always stood up for what was right, was a great teammate and an amazing example. He truly embodied what being a BYU student-athlete is all about.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family and help cover funeral costs. The account has already raised over $30,000 as of Friday afternoon.