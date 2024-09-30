Frost advisory issued for much of eastern Idaho while part of one county is under a freeze warning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A frost advisory has been issued for much of eastern Idaho while a freeze warning is in effect for eastern Lemhi County.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected above 2,500 feet in parts of Lemhi County. Tuesday will be the coldest morning and most high valleys will experience a hard freeze, according to the National Weather Service.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning says.

The frost advisory includes Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Rexburg, Shelley, American Falls, INL, St. Anthony, Fort Hall, Craters of the Moon and Mud Lake. It will be in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday and temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation.

“Near-freezing temperatures could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered,” the warning says. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

You can find the latest weather forecast and conditions here.