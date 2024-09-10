Gas prices dropping, but it's slow going - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers are seeing little change at the pumps this week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.58, nearly a penny less than a week ago, but four cents less than a month ago and 58 cents less than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.27 per gallon, which is six cents less than a week ago, 18 cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents less than a year ago.

Despite a slight price drop, Idaho moved up to 7th place for most expensive fuel behind California ($4.71), Hawaii ($4.63), Washington ($4.16), Nevada ($3.98), Oregon ($3.76), and Alaska ($3.70).

“There’s room for optimism right now. A mild hurricane season and robust refinery activity are helping keep gas prices well below where they were a year ago,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We’re hopeful that lower demand, cooler weather, and the switch to winter-blend gasoline will all contribute to more positivity at the pump.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, Rockies refinery production has been at maximum capacity for the past two weeks. This week, U.S. gasoline demand fell from 9.3 to just under 9 million barrels per day. Lower demand typically puts downward pressure on gas prices.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading near $69 per barrel, which is about $1 less than a week ago, $8 less than a month ago and $18 less than a year ago. Cheaper crude, which makes up half the price of finished gasoline, can result in additional savings at the pump.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Sept. 9:

Boise – $3.61

Coeur d’Alene – $3.40

Franklin – $3.54

Idaho Falls – $3.47

Lewiston – $3.48

Pocatello – $3.57

Rexburg – $3.51

Twin Falls – $3.59

For more information, visit the AAA Fuel Price Finder.