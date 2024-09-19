Idaho college murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to make first appearance in Boise courtroom - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, will make his first appearance in an Ada County courtroom next week.

Idaho 4th District Judge Steven Hippler, who was recently assigned to the high-profile case, scheduled a status conference for Kohberger on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. The Idaho Supreme Court moved Kohberger’s murder trial from Moscow to Boise and Kohberger was transferred by plane to Ada County this past Sunday.

Kohberger, 29, is accused of killing the four U of I students at an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022. The victims were Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, and Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Kohberger if a jury convicts him. Kohberger’s defense attorneys have filed motions to have capital punishment struck as a possible sentence.

Kohberger’s murder trial was scheduled to start in June 2025 by the prior judge on the case. But the venue change to Boise and switch in judges led to the trial date and location, and each of the proceedings leading up to it, being vacated — and possibly delayed.

Hippler is expected to set a new court schedule at next Thursday’s status conference at the Ada County Courthouse. The hearing will be first-come, first-served for seating.

EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the hearing.