Idaho correctional officer shot by police during prison escape from hospital seeks damages - East Idaho News

(Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho Department of Correction employee who was shot and injured by another officer during the ambush at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has filed a tort claim against the officer’s agency.

IDOC Corporal Christopher Wilske filed a $500,000 claim against the Boise Police Department for the physical damages he incurred during the shooting, according to a claim for damage obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public record request.

Wilske was one of three correctional officers injured during a prison escape at the Boise hospital. Skylar Meade, an Idaho man serving a minimum 10-year prison sentence, fled from custody after Nicholas Umphenour, his co-conspirator, planned an ambush on the officers at the Saint Alphonsus hospital. Meade and Umphenour were found in the Twin Falls area, arrested and charged in March with several felonies.

The other two officers, Daniel Lopez and Elijah Jackson, were shot and injured by Umphenour. All three officers survived, though IDOC hasn’t disclosed whether they are all back at work.

Wilske was shot minutes after the Boise Police Department responded to what they believed was an active shooter at Saint Alphonsus, according to police. When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw an individual holding a gun near the entryway, prompting Boise Police Officer Wayne Anderson to shoot and injure him. The person holding the gun was later identified as Wilske.

The gunfire from either a bullet or shrapnel damaged Wilske’s eye, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Heather Reilly said during Meade’s sentencing. Reilly contributed the injury to Meade and Umphenhour causing “chaos” during the attack.

Wilske suffered problems with his vision and dealt with migraines and fractures to his facial bones, according to the complaint. IDOC Director Josh Tewalt previously said it was “heartbreaking” to see how much Anderson blamed himself.

“I want to say it again, and I’ll say it as many times as I have to: There’s not a person who was involved in the events that morning — including our staff member who ultimately was wounded — who has nothing but appreciation for BPD showing up when and how they did,” Tewalt said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation into Anderson’s shooting. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking an update on the investigation Friday.

Meade was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for his actions in the ambush and Umphenhour — who pleaded guilty to half a dozen charges, including three counts of assault upon certain personnel for shooting at the officers — is expected to be sentenced next month.