Idaho GOP says more than a dozen ‘vote no on Prop 1’ signs vandalized - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Capital Sun) — A new sign in opposition to the Proposition 1 ballot initiative is at the center of controversy as Nov. 5 general election draws closer.

Idaho Republican Party officials say more than a dozen of the signs have been vandalized in Meridian and Eagle. Republican officials announced Monday they put up a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for vandalizing the signs.

“I’m dismayed to see this happen in Idaho,” Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon said in a written statement. “These signs were placed by individual citizens who wanted to warn their communities about the dangers of ranked-choice voting, so to see them defaced like this is an outrage.”

In a news release issued Monday, Idaho Republican Party officials provided photos that appeared to depict two of the defaced “vote no” signs. One sign appeared to have a swastika drawn over it, while the other appeared to be altered to encourage voters to vote yes on the measure.

Efforts to reach the Idaho Republican Party and ask whether GOP officials filed a police report were unsuccessful.

“It absolutely disgusts me to see swastikas drawn on our signs,” Moon wrote in Monday’s news release. “This is an outright hate crime against every Republican in the state of Idaho.”

Use of Idaho’s state seal on campaign signs is not illegal, Secretary of State’s Office says

Meanwhile, officials with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office say they do not believe the use of the Idaho flag and Great Seal of the State of Idaho in those “vote no” campaign signs is a violation. A spokeswoman with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office said there is “limited statutory guidance” governing use of the seal in political campaigns.

Several Idahoans have asked the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office and Idaho Attorney General’s Office about the use of the seal in political campaigns in recent days.

“As custodians of the Great Seal of the State of Idaho, the Secretary of State’s office is frequently requested to provide guidance for proper and allowed usage,” the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office wrote in a statement to the Idaho Capital Sun on Thursday. “Our office has received a few inquiries about using the state seal on political signs. The signs in question have the State Flag, which includes the State Seal.”

“While there is very limited statutory guidance that governs the use of the Great Seal, this office offers several guidelines as custodian,” the statement continued. “The seal must be used without alteration and without the intent to misleadingly convey State of Idaho affiliation, approval, or sponsorship. Because it’s the display of the State Flag, we do not feel the signs conflict with guidance on using the State Seal.”

On Monday, former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones wrote a letter to Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office asking Labrador to issue a cease and desist letter regarding the signs. Jones, who is an active supporter of the Proposition 1 ballot issue, wrote that use of the State Seal in the campaign ad is offensive and runs counter to state policy saying the State Seal should not be used for personal gain.

“I’m writing to call your attention to an egregious misuse of the Great Seal of the State of Idaho by the Idaho Republican Party,” Jones wrote. “In recent days, Idaho roads have been affronted with sexually-charged public billboards saying, ‘Don’t Californicate Idaho’s Elections.’ Idaho’s Great Seal is right next to that deceptive and sexualized wording – a great insult to the Gem State and its people.”

How does Proposition 1 ballot issue work?

Ballot issues are a form of direct democracy in Idaho, where the people vote on whether or not to pass a proposed law, completely independent of the Idaho Legislature.

Proposition 1 would end closed party primary elections in Idaho and create ranked-choice voting in the general election.

Proposition 1 is up for a vote in the Nov. 5 general election in Idaho. It will take a simple majority of the vote to pass the ballot initiative.

If approved, Proposition 1 would repeal the state’s closed primary election law from 2011 and in its place create a single primary election that is open to all candidates and all voters, regardless of party affiliation. The four candidates in the primary election with the most votes would all advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

For the general election, Proposition 1 would create ranked-choice voting, which is sometimes called an instant runoff system. Under ranked-choice voting, voters would vote for their favorite candidate and have the option of ranking the remaining candidates in order of preference – second choice, third and fourth. The candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated and their votes would be transferred to any second choice candidates on those ballots. That process would continue until there are two candidates left and the candidate with the most votes is elected the winner.