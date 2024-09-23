Idaho woman went missing 5 years ago. Now, a man has been indicted for murder in the case - East Idaho News

BONNER COUNTY (Idaho Statesman) — A Bonner County grand jury this week indicted a man for second-degree murder in connection with a missing woman’s case in North Idaho.

Officers arrested Jordan Jarrad Law, 46, on Wednesday in Spokane after joint efforts by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, Bend (Oregon) Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service to locate him, according to a Thursday news release.

The release indicated the arrest was in connection with the 2019 disappearance of Rae Allison Berwanger. Law originally was a person of interest in the case. The release did not say whether Berwanger has been found.

Berwanger, who was 54 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in in March 2019 in Bonner County, according to the Charley Project, an organization that profiles missing people. Months later, Law was arrested on suspicion of using Berwanger’s debit card to withdraw funds from her account the day after her disappearance. He received a withheld judgment in that case, the Bonner County Daily Bee reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service was involved in the arrest of Jordan Law on Tuesday in Spokane. Law has been indicted for murder and rape. | U.S. Marshals Service

Law was Berwanger’s former boyfriend and roommate, according to the Charley Project.

In 2019, Berwanger’s brother told the nonprofit Missing People in America that her disappearance was a “replay” of their father’s murder during a home-invasion robbery.

Law also was charged with two counts of rape, which were “relevant to an additional victim that was discovered during the investigation,” the release said, though it did not provide any other details about that case.

The Idaho State Police’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative supported the investigation, according to the release.