Idaho’s Wapiti Fire burns over 110,000 acres - East Idaho News

STANLEY — Idaho’s Wapiti Fire has grown in size, burning over 110,000 acres with firefighters still working toward full containment.

The wildfire began on July 24 near Grandjean and is burning in the Boise National Forest and Sawtooth National Forest in Boise and Custer counties.

It was caused by lightning. InciWeb online said it’s over 112,321 acres and is 8% contained.

According to the weather outlook, it’s expected to be warm and sunny, with dry conditions. “The sunshine hitting the ground and warming and drying the fuels may make for challenging fire behavior,” an update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said.

The fire team will be hosting a public meeting at the Stanley Community Building at 500 Eva Falls Avenue. It’s at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss what is happening with the fire.

Idaho Highway 21 remains closed from east of Lowman to Stanley—milepost 84 to milepost 130—due to wildfire activity. Idaho Highway 75 remains open.

Click here for the latest evacuation information from the Custer County Sheriff’s Facebook page, or click here for the Boise County Sheriff’s Facebook page.