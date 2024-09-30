Lyme disease cases are rising across the country. Here’s how it’s impacting Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Lyme disease is the most prevalent insect borne disease in the country, with far more cases each year than other diseases such as West Nile Virus.

Lyme Disease in the U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) most recent Lyme disease data is from 2022. In 2022, there were more than 62,000 reported cases of the tick-borne disease, but the CDC estimates that because of underreporting, the true number of cases each year could be seven times that number.

The prevalence of the disease, which is spread to people through the bite of a blacklegged tick, or a deer tick, has increased dramatically since the U.S. first began tracking the disease in 1991. While better surveillance explains part of the increase, warming climate has also made more of the country suitable for the ticks that carry the disease.

Tick carriers spread the disease

When treated early, Lyme disease symptoms can go away entirely. However, if it is not treated early, the disease can be chronic, with symptoms such as arthritis, fatigue and persistent body aches.

See how deer ticks have spread across the U.S. since 1996.

While Lyme disease is most prevalent in the northeastern United States, as ticks have spread, so has the disease. In 2022, Vermont had one of the highest numbers of cases per capita with nearly 200 cases per 100,000 people. In 1996, Vermont had only one case per 100,000 people. The Midwest has especially increased in cases.

Lyme Disease in Idaho

While the disease is present in the northwest, Idaho sees far fewer cases than states in the east and Midwest.

Idaho has seen case counts stabilize in recent years. According to the CDC, the state saw between 4 and 20 total cases each year between 2008 and 2022. The CDC data also shows that the Gem State has seen an average of just over 11 cases a year.

The national average of Lyme disease cases reached 18.8 in 2022.

“We often hear about Lyme disease in the national media, but cases in Idaho are rare and generally occur in people who traveled to other areas of the country where infected ticks have been found. The tick that carries Lyme disease is not known to live in Idaho,” according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website.

Symptoms and prevention

The CDC advises that people wear long pants and shirts when in tick-infested areas, such as wooded areas or areas with tall grass, and to tuck pants into socks to create a barrier.

The agency advises checking sensitive areas such as armpits and behind ears after spending time outside in one of these areas.

Lyme disease can be identified by a red, circular rash that appears at the site of a tick bite three to 30 days after being bitten. The agency advises going to a health care provider immediately as soon as this type of rash is visible.

Lyme disease is most commonly reported in the spring, summer, and fall, but ticks can be active at any time that the temperature is above freezing.

See how Lyme disease case counts have changed in your state over time.