Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-15 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Friday at southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 63 in Bannock County.

A 34-year-old male of Fort Harrison, Montana was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound, when he lost control of the vehicle and came to rest in the median. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The rider was not wearing a helmet.

The number one lane of travel was blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.