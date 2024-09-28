Marshall Public Library hosting final used book sale of the year today - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Marshall Public Library.

POCATELLO — The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is holding their final used book sale for 2024.

The sale started Friday and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the community room and lobby of the Marshall Public Library.

There will also be additional items for sale in the Friends’ ongoing book store near the circulation desk in the library.

Hardcover books are $2.00 and softcovers are $1.00. Specialty items will be priced separately, and there may be additional offers or discounts available throughout the sale.

From sci-fi to historical fiction to books on hobbies, there are hundreds of books to choose from in all genres and all reading levels. Cash and most major credit and debit cards are accepted at the sale.

All proceeds raised from the sale goes to Marshall Public Library to help with community resources and programs, library equipment and improvements, and much more.