Menan man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Idaho.

POCATELLO – William Brian Thomson, 37, of Menan, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle that was driven by Thomson. He fled on foot and was apprehended by law enforcement a short distance away. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered approximately 1,739 blue pills that later tested positive for fentanyl, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, and other drugs.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in July of 2023. Thomson entered a guilty plea on April 24. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Thomson to serve three years of federal supervised release following his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the work of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney, formerly the Eastern Idaho Partnership Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Blythe McLane prosecuted the case.