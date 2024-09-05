Mother and daughter create tiny art gallery called 'The Watermelon House' for everyone to enjoy  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A Rexburg mother and daughter hope a free tiny art gallery they created will help keep the community connected.

Kaatia Larsen and her 11-year-old daughter Bria have made “The Watermelon House.” It’s wooden, sits on a post and is uniquely decorated.

It takes on a similar idea of a Little Free Library: “Take a book. Share a book.”

“When I was little, I always got really excited to go there because I’ve always loved reading. It’s just a fun thing. I really liked trading the books. I would get to bring an old book and then get a brand new one,” Bria said, referencing the little libraries.

Kaatia said she and her family moved to Rexburg at the end of 2020. Before, they were in California and had a Little Free Library in their neighborhood. She took her kids often.

“It was especially helpful during COVID when they couldn’t play with their friends. It was just a way to kind of have something to look forward to and stay connected to the neighbors,” she said.

The mother-daughter duo decided to come up with a similar idea in Rexburg. Kaatia enjoys art, and Bria especially likes miniature items, such as mini-food and mini-toys.

“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to kind of feed her love of mini things and my love of art and our desire to kind of provide something fun for the neighborhood to bring people together, share talents, and make this little tiny free art gallery instead of for books?'” Kaatia said.

The two painted the wooden house as a watermelon that Kaatia’s brother built and gifted her.

Bria and Kaatia went to the store and bought a bunch of mini-easels and canvases to put inside. The instructions in The Watermelon House say, “Take a piece, leave a piece.” They’d love it if people wrote their names on their projects, too.

It opened for everyone to use on Aug. 19.

People can create and bring small canvas paintings, wood carvings, handmade jewelry, original poetry and music, or even photography. So far, many items have come and gone.

Bria said she has found really good drawings and paintings. She told EastIdahoNews.com she likes to check The Watermelon House when she gets home from school.

Some of the art that has been found inside The Watermelon House. | Courtesy Kaatia Larsen

“It’s really fun. I always love seeing all the new things. Once, we got this super pretty cat drawing. I love looking to see what other people make,” Bria said.

“It’s like checking the mail to see if anything came in the mail, but 10,000 times better because it’s just new creative things,” Kaatia added.

They both want to keep The Watermelon House open year-round. It’s open to anybody, regardless of their city, age or artistic ability.

“It’s definitely for everyone. A lot of kids have done things like put paintings and stuff and drawings in there. But a lot of adults have done it, too,” Bria said. “I’m really happy to see families coming here. I really look forward to seeing what everybody’s made every day.”

The Watermelon House is on Barney Dairy Road. It’s a long road. However, the tiny art gallery is noticeable from the street. Pull into the driveway, walk over to it, open the door, and look inside.

Click here to follow the adventures of The Watermelon House on Instagram.

Kaatia wrote, “Have fun making, taking, and enjoying art!”

