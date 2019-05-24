A Feel Good Friday book donation to the little libraries & a surprise giveaway

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Sunnyside Elementary parents, teachers and students recently installed seven “little libraries” throughout Idaho Falls. These little red boxes are full of books that anyone is welcome to borrow. Readers can also drop off books and contribute to the reading cause.

We decided to drop off some books in all of the boxes to encourage reading this summer and surprise someone with a $40 gift card to Barnes and Noble.

If you’re interested in seeing the “little libraries,” they can be found at the following locations:

Community Park

Tautphaus Park

Westside Elementary

Soccer Complex

Kate Curly Park

Compass Academy

Sunnyside Elementary

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

