A Feel Good Friday thank you for a woman who turned her home into a free clothing store for those in need

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently heard about a woman named Janie Contreras. She has opened her home to people in east Idaho to come in and pick up free clothing. She has one room filled with clothing for children and another room containing clothes for adults. People are in and out of her home daily being blessed by her and her family.

Janie believes she’s doing God’s work and we wanted to thank her for all she’s done to help people over the years.

Watch the video above to see the surprise!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com. If you would like to donate clothing, the Idaho Falls Blessing Facebook page is taking donations.

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man standing on the corner outside Walmart

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a Fred Meyer cashier who saved a woman from a scammer

A Feel Good Friday as we crash a school assembly to surprise a custodian fighting cancer

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Scout leader battling cancer

Gene Simmons surprises Idaho’s biggest KISS fan (while he’s working at Arctic Circle) for Feel Good Friday

A Feel Good Friday surprise for an 88-year-old legend who just received a key to her city

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a student with Down syndrome whose dream just came true on the basketball court

Dropping money in grocery carts for Feel Good Friday

A Feel Good Friday for a UPS driver who’s delivered to the same area for 37 years and was recently diagnosed with cancer

A Feel Good Friday surprise for identical twins turning 90 who have only spent 2 years apart

She was at school when we surprised her with a Feel Good Friday gift that will help her serve the homeless

We adopted 5 senior citizens for Feel Good Friday – and one resident had an unusual request before we left