She was at school when we surprised her with a Feel Good Friday gift that will help her serve the homeless

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently heard about a Skyline High School student named Angelica. Over the summer, she made over 50 homeless bags for her senior project and gave them to three shelters.

She had so much fun making the bags that she decided to do it again in the winter too. She bought, with her own money, hats, gloves, blankets, toothbrushes and toothpaste for 100 kits.

She didn’t have any food for the bags so we decided to help her out and surprised her at school last week for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have any ideas for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

We adopted 5 senior citizens for Feel Good Friday – and one resident had an unusual request before we left

Today we give random strangers Christmas presents for Feel Good Friday

Woman who has helped hundreds of teens is moved to tears during this Feel Good Friday surprise

A Feel Good Friday surprise for Mr. Pizza

The $10 Feel Good Friday Challenge

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a volunteer who has spent 15 years helping hospice patients

Fed Ex driver helps with Feel Good Friday after some of her customers endure 2 heartbreaking tragedies

A special thank you for a woman who provides a unique service for breast cancer survivors

For Feel Good Friday, we surprised a group that has helped over 100 students get a college education

A Feel Good Friday surprise for the sisters of a 9-year-old who hasn’t woken up since having brain surgery

Seriously ill girl moved to tears when her favorite singers show up at her house

A surprise for the sister of a high school football player who was paralyzed diving into the Snake River

A Feel Good Friday surprise for 6 siblings who survived a horrific crash