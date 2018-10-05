For Feel Good Friday, we surprised a group that has helped over 100 students get a college education

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about the Brad & Andrea Hall Foundation – an organization that sponsors students from outside the United States who wish to get an education from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

These are men and woman who are not able to cover their admission, travel or tuition. They apply and, if accepted, the foundation awards them a scholarship and they move to Rexburg to begin college.

Over 100 men and women from 20 countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Ghana, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, India and more, have been helped since 2015.

When these students arrive, they often have nothing and need furniture, toiletries and basic items to live.

We decided to help out and surprised Heather Thompson, the president of the Brad & Andrea Hall Foundation, with some needed supplies. Watch what happened in the video above!

If you’re interested in helping out or want more information, click here.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

