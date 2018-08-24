A thank you for a woman who’s helped thousands of animals find their homes

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about a woman who has volunteered at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter for years. She has donating thousands of hours to helping cats, dogs and others animals find their homes.

And when she goes home, her job isn’t done. She uploads photos of the animals to Facebook and works with shelters across the country in finding adoptions.

We decided to surprise this faithful volunteer and thank her for her work.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

