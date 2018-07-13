We hired a snow cone truck and surprised 100 people with a cool treat

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week we decided to hire the Kona Ice truck and surprise 100 with a free snow cone! We showed up at two different parks and helped everybody cool down.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

