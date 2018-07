An unforgettable ‘Feel Good Friday’ surprise for a beloved race car driving teacher battling cancer

We recently heard about Angela Stas, a 2nd grade teacher at Ririe Elementary School who is battling cancer. She travels to Chicago every three weeks for treatment and is determined to get back to her classroom in the fall.

Angela is one fierce drag racer and has won awards and trophies for her impressive driving skills. Friends say she has contagious energy and a passion for life.

We surprised Angela while she met with friends and family during dinner this week to let her know that she is cared about.

And, if you want to help, a benefit drag race will be held tonight, July 20, at Sage Raceway in Idaho Falls.

