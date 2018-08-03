A thank you surprise for a man who worked as a school custodian for 20 years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about a man named Richard Fernandez. He recently retired after working 20 years as a custodian with Shelley School District 60 but that isn’t slowing down his involvement with the community.

We decided to surprise Richard at his house and thank him for his service. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

