A Feel Good Friday thank you for a modern day Patch Adams

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received this email:

The best way to describe Denise Mickelsen is the modern day Patch Adams. She is the activity assistant at Gem Village Assisted Living in Blackfoot.

Normally when you think of activities at an assisted living facility you think about someone just spending all their time calling Bingo numbers. But Denise takes her job a whole new level. Everyday she dresses up in a new costume, she paints their fingernails (and faces), takes them fishing and does whatever she needs to do to put a smile on their face. Residents that have completely given up have found a sense of renewal because of Denise.

There is a reason why they say laughter is the best medicine. I genuinely feel that not only does she add to the quality of resident lives but the joy she brings to them has added years on to their lives as well. The residents have commented on several occasions how they looked forward everyday to see what Denise will be wearing and absolutely loves spending time with her.

She is a single mother raising two kids and doing a fantastic job. She is a the perfect candidate for a Feel Good Friday.

We agreed and surprised Denise at work this week. And, as we were about to leave, one of the residents shared some advice that all of us can take to heart.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

A thank you surprise for a man who worked as a school custodian for 20 years

He has terminal cancer but this young man is determined to make the most of every minute

An unforgettable ‘Feel Good Friday’ surprise for a beloved race car driving teacher battling cancer

We hired a snow cone truck and surprised 100 people with a cool treat

They woke up early to pick up garbage so we decided to thank them

She’s helped hundreds of pregnant women and today we’re thanking her

Kids at lemonade stands get a surprise (and big tips!) for Feel Good Friday

His kindness at Wendy’s touched thousands. Now we surprise the ‘Frosty man’ for Feel Good Friday.

His wife died of cancer. Now he’s honoring her while helping other cancer patients in a special way.

She dressed up as a Storm Trooper to ask a boy with special needs to prom. But it didn’t end there.

They thought we were there for a story on their new K9. Then we surprised them for Feel Good Friday.

A special Feel Good Friday Mother’s Day surprise

A special Feel Good Friday surprise for 2 special teachers

A nurse who helps sexual assault victims is thanked for Feel Good Friday