Even though her job was eliminated, this woman won’t stop helping drug and mental health patients

This week we heard about a woman named Lisa. She is a peer support and recovery coach at the Center for Hope in Idaho Falls. She has worked there for years until funding was cut just a few weeks ago and her paid position was eliminated.

But that isn’t stopping Lisa from working with addicts and those dealing with mental health issues. She’s volunteering her time and doing all she can to help others.

We decided to thank Lisa at her home. Watch the video above to see how the surprise turned out!

