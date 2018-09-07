A Feel Good Friday surprise for 6 siblings who survived a horrific crash

Several weeks ago, six children from the Yearsley family in Menan were involved in a horrific crash on the way to see their parents. They were all riding in a Suburban when a tire blew and the SUV rolled. The driver, a teenage daughter, was unconscious and had to be flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The rest of the children received minor injuries and it was a miracle nobody was killed.

Before getting into the vehicle, the older daughters made sure all of their siblings were wearing seatbelts. Those actions likely saved their lives.

After suffering such a traumatic event, we decided to give the kids an evening of fun. We surprised them at their home after school. Watch the video above to see what happened!

