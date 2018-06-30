Person to flown to hospital following crash near Sand Dunes

FREMONT COUNTY — A person was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

Several children were in the SUV that rolled on Red Rock Road around 3:15 p.m., according to officials. It’s unknown how many kids were injured but multiple emergency crews responded.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies were on scene for hours and additional information is excepted to be released late Saturday or Sunday.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.