A Feel Good Friday surprise for some workers who have had the worst month of their careers

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This past week has been a nightmare for employees working in driver’s license offices across the state. The Idaho Transportation Department installed a new computer system that is not working effectively and sheriff office employees, who handle the licenses, have had to deal with the problematic program and upset patrons.

While we wish we could surprise every driver’s license employee and thank them for their work, we decided to drop in at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch the video above to see how the surprise turned out.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

