A Feel Good Friday surprise for the sisters of a 9-year-old who hasn’t woken up since having brain surgery

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Han Wheeler is a 9-year-old boy who goes to Rimrock Elementary. A few weeks ago, he had a seizure and was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before being taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Doctors discovered a brain tumor and performed surgery on Han. Since that day, he has not woken up and specialists believe the tumor may be terminal.

Han has a large loving family and his mother is staying by his side in Salt Lake City while his father and siblings try to continue with their daily activities in eastern Idaho. A benefit run and concert was held for “Team Han” last weekend and everyone is doing the best they can despite the circumstances.

We decided to let Han’s sisters know that they aren’t forgotten during this difficult time. We surprised them at Thunder Ridge High School.

Watch the video above to see what happened and click here to follow updates on the Team Han Facebook page.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

Seriously ill girl moved to tears when her favorite singers show up at her house

A surprise for the sister of a high school football player who was paralyzed diving into the Snake River

A Feel Good Friday surprise for 6 siblings who survived a horrific crash

A Feel Good Friday surprise for some workers who have had the worst month of their careers

A thank you for a woman who’s helped thousands of animals find their homes

Even though her job was eliminated, this woman won’t stop helping drug and mental health patients

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a modern day Patch Adams

A thank you surprise for a man who worked as a school custodian for 20 years

He has terminal cancer but this young man is determined to make the most of every minute

An unforgettable ‘Feel Good Friday’ surprise for a beloved race car driving teacher battling cancer

We hired a snow cone truck and surprised 100 people with a cool treat

They woke up early to pick up garbage so we decided to thank them

She’s helped hundreds of pregnant women and today we’re thanking her

Kids at lemonade stands get a surprise (and big tips!) for Feel Good Friday