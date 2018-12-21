We adopted 5 senior citizens for Feel Good Friday – and one resident had an unusual request before we left

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Last week we received an email from Gem Village Assisted Living informing us that a few of their residents did not have anyone to adopt them for Christmas. The facility runs an “Adopt a Grandparent” program where members of the community can help provide Christmas for these special senior citizens.

We decided to adopt five of the residents and spread some Christmas cheer. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

If you have any ideas for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

