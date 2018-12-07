Woman who has helped hundreds of teens is moved to tears during this Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few weeks ago we received the following email:

Shawna Bragg is amazing woman in our community. Without any pay or recognition, she heads up multiple scholarship programs for young women. She directs the Miss Hillcrest Scholarship Program, the Miss Thunder Ridge scholarship program and also Miss Serendipity (a pageant for special needs young women). Her co-director is her daughter, Danica, who has special needs. Together, this unlikely team works tirelessly to help girls receive scholarship money for college. It is not easy for Shawna to do what she does. With a severely handicapped daughter, she has every reason to take a seat and let others carry the load of helping young women, but she is a fierce and charitable woman who believe in giving back. Her programs focus on teaching young women life skills, carrying out platforms that benefit our schools and community and encouraging girls to attend college. She is a champion of the special needs groups in this area and she works tirelessly to bring joy to these kids.

We decided to thank Shawna for her work with a Feel Good Friday surprise! Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

If you have any ideas for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

