A Feel Good Friday thank you for a man who has volunteered with Search & Rescue for over 50 years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Ammon resident Stan Fenn was recently recognized by Idaho State Search and Rescue for 50 years of Search and Rescue service in the State of Idaho. He began his Search and Rescue career in 1968 with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol – later to be renamed Bonneville County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

After organizational changes in 2011, Stan continued his Search and Rescue passion, helping to form Snake River Search, Inc.

In his 50 years of service, he has done it all – from driving, building snowcats, flying drones, swiftwater rescue and organizing and facilitating fundraisers. He has been a great mentor and trainer to many and is revered as the MacGyver of the Search and Rescue world.

Stan has no plans of slowing down and is working on launching Snake River Search into the side-scan sonar field by equipping his jet boat with the technology. Side-scan sonar allows searchers to “scan” the surface under water to aid in locating drowning victims.

We decided to thank Stan for his decades of service and surprised him in his shop this week. Watch the video above to see what happened and if you’re interested in helping with the sonar project, click here for more information.

