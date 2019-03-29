Feel Good Friday: This mother has stood outside of a local school every morning for years waving at everyone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

An EastIdahoNews.com user recently sent us a message telling us about a woman named Liza. For several years, she has stood outside of Shelley High School and waved at everyone before school every morning. Nothing can stop Lisa from waving – even if it’s -20 degrees, a blizzard or she feels sick.

It all started after Liza’s son was scared to go to class following a school shooting in another part of the country. He asked his mother if she could stay outside and watch while he went inside and it’s turned into a daily habit that she, and hundreds of others, look forward to.

We decided to thank Liza for her dedicated work and surprised her this week for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see what happened!

