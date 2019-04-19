This special group of students can’t control their excitement with this Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few months ago, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was asked to speak to a group of students who are part of the FLITTE program in Bonneville Joint School District 93. The program is for young adults with special needs between the ages of 18-21. It is dedicated to teaching students independent life and job skills. You may have seen them out in the community on field trips.

Every Friday, the first thing they do is watch Feel Good Friday and they discuss current events as a class.

We decided to give the students their own Feel Good Friday and surprised them with a pizza party. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

