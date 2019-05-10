A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who’s volunteered over 2,000 hours in the Japanese Friendship Garden

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about a woman named Judy Seydel. She is a major force behind the care of the beautiful Japanese Friendship Garden across from Key Bank in downtown Idaho Falls.

Seydel has spent over 2,000 hours volunteering in the gardens over the years and works to make sure everyone can enjoy them.

We decided to thank her for all she’s done and surprised her this week for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

