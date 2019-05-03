We thank this 98-year-old World War II veteran for Feel Good Friday

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Joseph Eaton has been living in eastern Idaho for nearly 100 years! He turned 98 earlier this month and is still going strong. Joe and his wife are the parents of nine children, he served in World War II and the Eatons have contributed much to our community.

We decided to thank Joe during lunch a few days ago. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

