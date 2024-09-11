Mother of 12-year-old hit by car while riding his bike shares update - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 12-year-old Pocatello boy has a long road of recovery ahead of him after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle last week.

Breann Evans told EastIdahoNews.com her son Dominic De La Cruz was injured in the crash. The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 3, according to a GoFundMe, which called it a “freak car versus bicycle accident.” Pocatello police said the incident happened on Pine Street and Wilson Avenue.

Breann doesn’t know all the details surrounding the accident other than Dominic was on his bike, possibly headed back to his grandma’s home.

“He was on his bike and got to an intersection and a car hit him,” Breann said. “Apparently he flew over the car.”

She added, “The cops called me and told me that he had been in an accident and to get to the hospital.”

Dominic was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center where it was discovered he had a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

“They had to do emergency surgery on him … to relieve the pressure and drain the blood off his brain or he would have died in the helicopter on the way to Salt Lake,” she said.

While in Pocatello, he was put into a medically induced coma. After the brain surgery, he was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where he remained in a medically induced coma for a few days.

“He’s up walking and talking now,” Breann said. “(Doctors are saying) his brain looks good. We just have a long road of recovery.”

Courtesy Breann Evans

Dominic has face and ear fractures. They will know in roughly six weeks if he needs surgery for his ear as well.

Breann said Dominic does not remember the accident and on Monday, he just barely started to realize he was in a hospital.

“We are doing alright. It’s stressful. Everybody had to go back to Pocatello so it’s just me and him now (at the hospital),” Breann, who has other kids besides Dominic, mentioned.

Dominic is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more weeks but Breann said it’s a waiting game right now as to what happens next.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help the family with “traveling, hotels, gas, food and anything else needed for his recovery.” To donate, click here.

“Thanks for the support. It’s appreciated,” Breann said. “Keep praying.”

Pocatello police said the incident remains under investigation.