Multiple blazes burn in Idaho Falls on Sunday - East Idaho News

Three separate fires flared up in Idaho Falls on Sunday – all within a seven mile radius. No injuries to people were reported, and Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel successfully contained the three incidents. However, officials are warning residents in the area that fire danger remains high on Labor Day and on into September.

At 8:47 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in a garage on the 4000 block of Titus Lane.

“That fire was quickly extinguished before it went to any other part of the home,” said City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief were deployed.

Later, at 4:26 p.m., the department received reports of brush burning along Lincoln Road.

“The fire was burning along the canal,” Grossarth said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames which spread through a chain link fence onto the edge of Action Motor Sports’ property. Several snowmobile trailers were damaged by the fire, causing an estimated $10,000 in losses.

Fire damaged multiple snowmobile trailers at Action Motor Sports on Sunday. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Most of the business’ inventory was parked further away on the lot.

An engine, brush truck and battalion chief were deployed to the second fire.

Finally, a third incident took off at 5:25 p.m. as a large tree, field and shed were covered with flames on the 1000 block of Grassland Drive. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire before it spread to neighboring homes, Grossarth reported.

Two engines, two brush trucks, a water tender and a battalion chief were dispatched to contain the third occurrence.

A firefighter battling flames and smoke on Sunday. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Multiple stations responded to the fires throughout the day.

Grossarth reminded residents that a burn ban is in place for unincorporated Bonneville County through Sept. 30, and open burning always is prohibited in the City of Idaho Falls.

“You can have a recreational fire, like a little fire pit, but bonfires (and) weed control — all that’s only allowed through a permit,” he said. “It’s illegal to burn lawn clippings, debris and waste in city limits.”

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a red flag warning for scattered, dry thunderstorms in the area on Labor Day from noon until 10 p.m.

“New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires,” the service stated.

Winds could reach up to 45 to 55 miles per hour.

Red flag warnings are issued when “critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly … (based on) relative humidity at or below 15%, wind gusts of at leats 25 miles per hour in the mountains or 30 miles per hour in the Snake Plain and thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent.”

An Idaho Falls firefighter is shrouded in smoke. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Officials caution Eastern Idahoans to be careful.

The garage fire and burning field have been ruled as “accidental fires,” while the cause of the flames near Action Motor Sports is still under investigation.

“I think today was a good example of how quickly things can spread,” Grossarth said.

A fire response in Bonneville County on Sunday. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Firefighters extinguish flames near Action Motor Sports on Lincoln Road. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel check on the site of a shed, field and tree fire Sunday evening. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department