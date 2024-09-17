Officials investigate 'generic' social media threat to Shelley School District - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A social media post that reportedly threatened multiple schools in Shelley is being investigated Tuesday, but officials say there is no current threat.

According to an email sent to parents from Shelley Joint School District Superintendent Doug McLaren, the school is aware of a “generic threat” circulating on social media, targeting schools in Shelley and across the state.

McLaren tells EastIdahoNews.com that none of the schools were put into lockdown or hall check on Tuesday, as there was no evidence that students were unsafe.

“We are actively investigating the situation, and at this time, there is no evidence of an immediate threat to our students,” says the email. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, review all available information, and promptly communicate any updates or changes that may arise.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the social media post’s content is unclear.