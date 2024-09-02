Part 2: Why is it important for my child(ren) to have routine well child checks? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question

Part 2: Why is it important for my child(ren) to have routine well child checks?

Answer

Please refer to last week’s article covering the importance of well child care from birth through 5 years of age.

School Age (6-12 Years)

As children enter school, their social and academic environments become more complex. Regular physicals can help identify issues such as learning disabilities or behavioral problems that might affect their school performance.

Pediatricians assess children’s physical fitness and provide guidance on maintaining a healthy diet and active lifestyle, crucial for preventing childhood obesity and related health problems.

Regular check-ups often include referrals for dental visits, emphasizing the importance of oral hygiene and early detection of dental issues.

Adolescence (13-18 Years)

Adolescence is marked by puberty and rapid growth spurts. Regular check-ups ensure that teens are developing properly and address any concerns related to puberty, such as menstrual issues in girls or gynecomastia in boys.

The teenage years can be emotionally turbulent. Regular visits provide an opportunity to screen for mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and eating disorders, offering a safe space for adolescents to discuss their feelings and concerns.

Pediatricians play a critical role in educating teens about the risks of substance use, smoking, and unsafe sexual practices. They can provide resources and support to help adolescents make healthy choices.

Regular well-child checks from infancy (see part 1 of this article) through adolescence are vital for ensuring a child’s overall health and well-being. These visits not only monitor physical growth and development but also provide essential guidance on emotional, social, and behavioral health. Regular visits build trust, making it easier for parents and children to discuss concerns, leading to better preventative care and early detection of potential health issues.

By prioritizing these routine check-ups, parents can help their children build a strong foundation for a healthy future.