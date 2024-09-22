Police chase ends in rollover crash: one suspect injured, officer hurt, K-9 killed - East Idaho News

NAMPA (KIVI)– Two people are in custody after police say a pursuit on Saturday evening ended in a rollover crash that left on officer injured and a police K9 dead.

A report came in at 5:44 p.m. that 27-year-old Tanner Lucas Howe, from Caldwell, was en route to complete a drug deal at a commercial location.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop; however, the suspect vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued,” a news release stated.

Police say, during the chase the suspect vehicle attempted to evade officers but rammed into a police vehicle, causing both vehicles to roll off the road and land in a cornfield. Nampa Fire and Canyon County Paramedics were called to the scene near Ustick and Polara Way.

A Nampa police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police released information that Nampa Police K-9 Riddick did not survive the crash and died at the scene. His body was taken to a local veterinary hospital in Nampa, where it will remain until a memorial service is held.

Nampa Police report the driver of the suspect vehicle is Stephanie Ann Ketterman, 33 years old of Kuna. After the crash took place Kettermann was transported to an local hospital where she was treated and then released to police custody.

On scene Nampa Police could not locate the other suspect Tannner Lucas Howe from the crash, so a perimeter was set around the area to search for the suspect. Not long after the crash and perimeter set, Howe was located at a local convenience store, where Nampa officers responded and took Howe into custody.

Both suspects were transported to the Canyon County Jail.

Kettermann charges inlcude:

felony battery on law enforcement,

felony eluding,

felony trafficking in meth,

felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance,

misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms,

misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and

misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Howe was also arrested on parole agent’s warrant.