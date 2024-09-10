 Police investigate 'concerning' social media post at local school  - East Idaho News
Police investigate ‘concerning’ social media post at local school 

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com file photo
POCATELLO — A local school was placed under a “hall check” after police were notified of a concerning social media post.

According to the Pocatello Police Department, they were told about the post on Tuesday before 8:30 a.m. 

During the investigation, Century High School was placed in a hall check, which is an initial response to heightened awareness. That means staff and students are moved to a secure and safe place. The hallways are kept clear.

Officers determined there was no active threat at the school. 

The school then returned to a regular schedule at 10:15 a.m., police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear what the social media post contained. 

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher added the hall check was an extra safety precaution and that all students and staff were safe. 

