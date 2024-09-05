Police searching for runaway teen in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Analicia Lopez, who is considered a runaway.

Lopez was reported as a runaway on Sept. 2 and was last seen in Idaho Falls on Aug. 19, according to a news release from the police department.

Her last communication with family was Sept. 3, and she is refusing to return home.

Lopez is possibly in the Bingham County area.

She is 4 foot 11, 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and has a rose tattoo on her chest, “Gonzalez” tattooed on her inner left forearm, and tattoos of crosses and dots on her knuckles.

The police department wishes to remind the public “that any person who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged with a misdemeanor and has a responsibility to report the juvenile’s whereabouts to police.”

Anyone with knowledge of Lopez’s whereabouts, currently or during the past two weeks, is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.