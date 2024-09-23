Rexburg Police find what could be explosive devices, ask public to stay away  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Police are asking the public to avoid an area in Rexburg due to “potential explosive devices” that were found inside a vehicle.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com that officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Hagen is asking people to stay away from Second West and Main Street so police can conduct an investigation.

He said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as they become available.