Rexburg Police find what could be explosive devices, ask public to stay away  - East Idaho News

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Emergency responders block off Second West and Main Street in Rexburg on Monday. | Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office
REXBURG — Police are asking the public to avoid an area in Rexburg due to “potential explosive devices” that were found inside a vehicle. 

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com that officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Hagen is asking people to stay away from Second West and Main Street so police can conduct an investigation. 

He said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as they become available.

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

