Rexburg Police find what could be explosive devices, ask public to stay away  - East Idaho News

Rexburg Police find what could be explosive devices, ask public to stay awayPublished at | Updated at
REXBURG — Police are asking the public to avoid an area in Rexburg due to “potential explosive devices” that were found inside a vehicle.
Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com that officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hagen is asking people to stay away from Second West and Main Street so police can conduct an investigation.
He said no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, and EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as they become available.