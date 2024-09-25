School leaders across Idaho will ask patrons for nearly $242 million this November - East Idaho News

(Idaho Ed News) — School districts statewide will be asking local taxpayers for nearly $242 million in November’s election.

Voters across 25 counties will be asked to fund education measures that would go toward teacher and staff salaries, sports, extracurriculars, building maintenance, classroom supplies, and more.

The biggest asks include:

$55.2 million: Soda Springs’ 20-year bond

Soda Springs’ 20-year bond $50 million: Coeur d’Alene’s two-year supplemental levy

Coeur d’Alene’s two-year supplemental levy $19 million: Lakeland’s two-year supplemental levy

Lakeland’s two-year supplemental levy $16.5 million: Pocatello/Chubbuck’s two-year supplemental levy

Pocatello/Chubbuck’s two-year supplemental levy $16 million: Idaho Falls’ two-year supplemental levy

Idaho Falls’ two-year supplemental levy $14.4 million: Twin Falls’ two-year supplemental levy

Mine through our lists below to find out if your local district is putting a measure on your ballot, and where the dollars would go if approved.

Bonds

Soda Springs

What: A 20-year, $55.2 million bond.

A 20-year, $55.2 million bond. What’s at stake: If approved, this bond would finance: A new high school Projects at the existing elementary school, including additional classrooms, upgrades, and a new gym Related infrastructure, furnishings, and equipment

If approved, this bond would finance: Impact: The tax burden would be about $301 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The bond will require supermajority approval to pass.

Plant facility levies

Homedale

What: A 10-year, $9.5 million plant facility levy.

A 10-year, $9.5 million plant facility levy. What’s at stake? If approved, this levy would go toward … Purchasing, building, or improving schools or school sites Demolishing or removing school buildings Adding to, remodeling, or repairing buildings Furnishing and equipping buildings Purchasing school buses

If approved, this levy would go toward … Impact: The tax burden would be about $119 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $170 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. The levy will need 55% approval to pass.

West Jefferson

What: A 10-year, $3 million plant facility levy.

A 10-year, $3 million plant facility levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, it would go toward building maintenance and purchasing new buses.

If this levy passes, it would go toward building maintenance and purchasing new buses. Impact: The tax burden would be about $90.94 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $90.94 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. The levy will need 55% approval to pass.

Challis

What: A five-year, $250,000 plant facility levy.

A five-year, $250,000 plant facility levy. What’s at stake? If passed, this levy would go toward … Remodeling, repairing, furnishing, or equipping buildings Correcting safety issues in buildings Grounds improvement and maintenance

If passed, this levy would go toward … Impact: The tax burden would be about $5 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025 and that currently costs about $5 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. The levy will need 55% approval to pass.

Hansen

What: A five-year, $1 million plant facility levy.

A five-year, $1 million plant facility levy. What’s at stake? If passed, this levy would go toward … Maintaining, repairing, and improving school facilities and grounds, including building a bus barn, continued renovation of a wing in the the elementary school, and district facility repairs and maintenance.

If passed, this levy would go toward … Impact: The tax burden would be about $86.15 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $120 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. The levy will need 55% approval to pass.

Supplemental levies

Bonneville

What: A two-year, $11.6 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $11.6 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, $11.1 million would go toward staffing costs, while $500,00 would go toward classroom resources and supplies.

If passed, $11.1 million would go toward staffing costs, while $500,00 would go toward classroom resources and supplies. Impact: The tax burden would be about $77.13 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 202, and that currently costs $77.13 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Camas County

What: A two-year, $450,000 supplemental levy.

A two-year, $450,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, this levy would go toward salaries and school supplies and materials.

If passed, this levy would go toward salaries and school supplies and materials. Impact: The tax burden would be about $104 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and currently costs about $104 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Camas County

What: A two-year, $150,000 supplemental levy.

A two-year, $150,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, this levy would go toward salaries and benefits for staff for the fine arts (music) program.

If passed, this levy would go toward salaries and benefits for staff for the fine arts (music) program. Impact: The tax burden would be about $31 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $31 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Caldwell

What: A two-year, $8.2 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $8.2 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, $4 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The remainder would be used for athletics, school safety, an accelerated learning program, facilities maintenance, and transportation.

If passed, $4 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The remainder would be used for athletics, school safety, an accelerated learning program, facilities maintenance, and transportation. Impact: The tax burden would be about $75 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Challis

What: A two-year, $1.4 million supplemental levy

A two-year, $1.4 million supplemental levy What’s at stake? If this levy passes, most of it (about $623,000) would go toward staff pay. Another $54,000 would go toward transportation costs, and $23,000 would go toward classroom resources and supplies.

If this levy passes, most of it (about $623,000) would go toward staff pay. Another $54,000 would go toward transportation costs, and $23,000 would go toward classroom resources and supplies. Impact: The tax burden would be about $74.79 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $94.06 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Clark County

What: A two-year, $500,000 supplemental levy.

A two-year, $500,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, the levy would go toward staff salaries and benefits, classroom supplies, food service, and maintenance and transportation — including a bus purchase.

If passed, the levy would go toward staff salaries and benefits, classroom supplies, food service, and maintenance and transportation — including a bus purchase. Impact: The tax burden would be about $130 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $138 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Coeur d’Alene

What: A two-year, $50 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $50 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, the levy dollars would be allocated as follows: Teacher and staff benefits and salaries ($19.3 million) Additional student classes, including AP, electives, and CTE ($12.2 million) Sports and extracurricular activities ($4.1 million) School safety and security ($3.8 million) School operating expenses ($3.4 million) School health services ($2.8 million) School and classroom resources ($2.2 million) Technology ($2.2 million)

If passed, the levy dollars would be allocated as follows: Impact: The tax burden would be about $93 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $93 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Fremont County

What: A two-year, $3 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $3 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, about $1 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits and another $860,000 would go toward extracurricular and athletic expenses. The remainder would fund school resource officers, classroom technology, textbooks and curriculum resources, student chromebooks, and musical instrument purchases and repairs.

If this levy passes, about $1 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits and another $860,000 would go toward extracurricular and athletic expenses. The remainder would fund school resource officers, classroom technology, textbooks and curriculum resources, student chromebooks, and musical instrument purchases and repairs. Impact: The tax burden would be about $36 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $49 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Gooding

What: A two-year, $1.5 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $1.5 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, more than $1 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The rest would fund school resource officers, safety and security, classroom supplies and curriculum, technology, and maintenance and transportation.

If this levy passes, more than $1 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The rest would fund school resource officers, safety and security, classroom supplies and curriculum, technology, and maintenance and transportation. Impact: The tax burden would be about $84 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $74 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Hansen

What: A two-year, $580,000 supplemental levy.

A two-year, $580,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, most of this levy ($167,000) would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The remainder would go towards extracurricular services, classroom materials and technology, and preschool and after-school programs.

If passed, most of this levy ($167,000) would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The remainder would go towards extracurricular services, classroom materials and technology, and preschool and after-school programs. Impact: The tax burden would be about $125 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $122 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Idaho Falls

What: A two-year, $16 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $16 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, it will be allocated as follows: Salaries and benefits for teachers and staff ($12.5 million) Extracurricular activities ($1.7 million) Safety and security staff, such as counselors, nurses, psychologists, etc.: ($1.4 million) Maintenance expenses ($800,000)

If this levy passes, it will be allocated as follows: Impact: The tax burden would be about $96 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $95 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Jerome

What: A two-year, $3.5 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $3.5 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, $1.5 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The rest would go toward purchasing new and used school buses; program and software licenses, and transportation expenses.

If this levy passes, $1.5 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The rest would go toward purchasing new and used school buses; program and software licenses, and transportation expenses. Impact: The tax burden would be about $66 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $37 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Kendrick

What: A one-year, $750,000 supplemental levy.

A one-year, $750,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, $490,000 would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The rest would go toward safety and security; technology; maintenance and operations; transportation; supplies and curriculum; and extracurricular programs.

If this levy passes, $490,000 would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The rest would go toward safety and security; technology; maintenance and operations; transportation; supplies and curriculum; and extracurricular programs. Impact: The tax burden would be about $315 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $383 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Kootenai

What: A two-year, $2.7 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $2.7 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, $1.45 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The remainder would go to special education, the school resources officer, building maintenance, athletics, and CTE classes.

If passed, $1.45 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. The remainder would go to special education, the school resources officer, building maintenance, athletics, and CTE classes. Impact: The tax burden would be about $87 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $79 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Kuna

What: A $7.2 million supplemental levy.

A $7.2 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If approved, about $7 million of this levy would go toward staff salaries and benefits, including an additional six teachers to reduce class sizes. The rest would go toward technology and curriculum.

If approved, about $7 million of this levy would go toward staff salaries and benefits, including an additional six teachers to reduce class sizes. The rest would go toward technology and curriculum. Impact: The tax burden would be about $65 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $47 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Lakeland

What: A two-year, $19 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $19 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this measure passes, $12 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. About $3 million would go toward extracurriculars and athletics, and the remainder would go toward transportation, safety and security needs, and curriculum.

If this measure passes, $12 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. About $3 million would go toward extracurriculars and athletics, and the remainder would go toward transportation, safety and security needs, and curriculum. Impact: The tax burden would be about $105 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $106 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Pocatello

What: A two-year, $16.5 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $16.5 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If approved, the levy dollars would be allocated as follows: About $9.5 million for staff salaries and benefits $1.85 million for textbooks and supplies $1.5 million for technology, software, and staffing $1.2 million for extracurricular transportation and travel $1.15 million for custodial services $950,000 for extracurricular salaries $400,000 for school resource officers

If approved, the levy dollars would be allocated as follows: Impact: The tax burden would be about $113 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $113 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Ririe

What: A two-year, $754,000 supplemental levy.

A two-year, $754,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If approved, the levy would go toward a school resource officer, maintenance, curriculum, and salaries.

If approved, the levy would go toward a school resource officer, maintenance, curriculum, and salaries. Impact: The tax burden would be about $94 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $84 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

St. Maries

What: A two-year, $4.1 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $4.1 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If this levy passes, it would go toward extracurricular programs, UpRiver Elementary, CTE programs, advanced classes, electives, Heyburn preschool program, and student support staff (like bus drivers, librarians, and teachers’ aides).

If this levy passes, it would go toward extracurricular programs, UpRiver Elementary, CTE programs, advanced classes, electives, Heyburn preschool program, and student support staff (like bus drivers, librarians, and teachers’ aides). Impact: The tax burden would be about $168 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $168 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Teton

What: A two-year, $9.9 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $9.9 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If approved, the levy would go toward staff salaries, supporting student needs, and providing additional programming.

If approved, the levy would go toward staff salaries, supporting student needs, and providing additional programming. Impact: The tax burden would be about $83 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $83 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Twin Falls

What: A two-year, $14.4 million supplemental levy.

A two-year, $14.4 million supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If approved, $8.8 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. Another $3 million would go toward safety and security needs, including school resource officers and armed guards. The remainder would go toward school maintenance staff and supplies and extracurricular activities.

If approved, $8.8 million would go toward staff salaries and benefits. Another $3 million would go toward safety and security needs, including school resource officers and armed guards. The remainder would go toward school maintenance staff and supplies and extracurricular activities. Impact: The tax burden would be about $91 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs about $72 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to increase. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

West Jefferson

What: A two-year, $720,000 supplemental levy.

A two-year, $720,000 supplemental levy. What’s at stake? If passed, this levy would go toward staff salaries and benefits.

If passed, this levy would go toward staff salaries and benefits. Impact: The tax burden would be about $109.13 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2025, and that currently costs $109.13 per $100,000. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change. Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Idaho Education News data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

