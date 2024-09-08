September is hot for fishing; here’s where you can take the whole family - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — September is a busy time of year as the kids head back to school, but don’t forget to add fishing to your checklist of things-to-do before the snow flies. Here is the list of family friendly fishing waters that will be stocked full of fish this September.

Upper Snake Region

Fish and Game staff will be stocking a total of 24,720 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in September. All stocked fish on this list will be rainbow trout.

The fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region. | Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Salmon Region

Additionally, officials will stock over 4,500 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout this month at the following locations:

Sept 2024 Salmon Region Stocking Chart

Stockings can take place any day throughout the week listed. This schedule is tentative and subject to change due to conditions or staffing constraints.

Here is a quick summary of some good places to take the whole family:

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond, located next to the gold course in Challis, is a great place to spend the day fishing. Kids will love it, plus the area provides good access for persons with disabilities. Anglers will enjoy fishing from the banks and having a family picnic at one of the pond’s sheltered picnic tables.

Hayden Creek Pond is another popular family fishing hole with a picnic shelter, tables, grills and restroom. The 1.7-acre pond is about 24 miles south of Salmon on Highway 28 and three miles on the Hayden Creek Road. Because of spring water that feeds the pond makes great habitat, the fish that don’t get caught right away continue to grow, giving anglers an opportunity to catch some larger trout as the season progresses.

Hyde Creek Pond is a small irrigation pond that provides good bank fishing for beginning anglers. This pond is located on private property south of Salmon on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision. Remember to be respectful and clean up any litter before you leave.

Kids Creek Pond, located in Salmon, has a fishing dock, restrooms, and pavilion with picnic tables, making this a convenient fishing hole for those short on time.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir, located northwest of Challis, offers a beautiful place for a day trip or weekend fishing retreat. Known for plentiful rainbow trout, Mosquito Flat has also been stocked with sterile kokanee. Anglers will find good catch rates whether fishing from shore or a small boat. Currently, the best driving route to the lake is the Garden Creek-Challis Motorway.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fall’s perfect for catching rainbow trout. | Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho’s fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.