Serious collision between SUV and INL bus on Highway 20 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A white SUV and bus from Idaho National Laboratory collided in a serious accident at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred near the “Puzzle” at the entrance of Idaho National Laboratory where U.S. Highways 20 and 26 intersect.

Eyewitnesses are telling EastIdahoNews.com that the SUV hit the bus head on.

INL Puzzle crash | Courtesy Braden Hartle

Photos from the accident show the front part of the bus is missing and the SUV is overturned.

Idaho State Police and other agencies are on the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to INL and ISP and will update this story as official information is received.

INL Puzzle crash | Courtesy photo