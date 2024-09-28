The Great Bambino has been serving up pizza, pasta, and popular bambinos for over four decades - East Idaho News

RIGBY — The Great Bambino has been serving up Italian food for decades and the variety, fresh ingredients and signature bambinos keep customers coming back.

Luis and Dalila Valdez are co-owners of the restaurant, which has been in different buildings in the Rigby area over the past 40 years. It’s currently located at 205 Stockham Boulevard.

The most popular item on the menu are the bambinos – fried dough pockets filled with sauce, cheese and toppings. Options include pepperoni, chicken ranch, cheese, BBQ pork, meatball, Aloha, veggie, shrimp and fire. The classic bambino is the #1 seller. It’s stuffed full of Canadian bacon and pepperoni.

Personal pizzas, calzones, and salads are also popular. You can also try pasta in a variety of flavors with fresh-baked breadsticks on the side.

Customers rave about The Great Bambino French fries and you can order a combo meal that includes the crispy side with a bambino and drink.

Before you leave the restaurant, a scoop of ice cream with a dessert bambino – raspberry or apple – hits the spot.

The Great Bambino is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Catering is also offered across eastern Idaho.

Watch our video in the player above to learn more about The Great Bambino!