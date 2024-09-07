This small mountain town in Eastern Idaho ranks No. 1 in the nation. Why it’s special - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK (Idaho Statesman) — In any small mountain town you’ll find a mountainous landscape with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities.

But one town in the U.S. stood out the most to Travel + Leisure magazine — and it wasn’t just for its rocky backdrop.

Travel + Leisure ranked Island Park, Idaho, as the nation’s best small mountain town, according to a Sept. 5 report.

To determine the best mountain town, Travel + Leisure editors studied towns across the United States with fewer than 25,000 residents.

To be recognized, a town had to “excel in its category and offer a variety of activities, accommodations, and a timely reason to visit — be it a notable new festival, hotel, restaurant, attraction, or tourism initiative,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

The magazine then looked to colleagues, contributors, travel advisors and industry leaders for nominations of small mountain towns. It then “chose the destinations we believe our readers will enjoy the most right now.”

What makes Island Park special?

Island Park landed a spot on Travel + Leisure’s list of “America’s Best Small Towns of 2024” for the small mountain town category.

It’s in the eastern part of the state, near the Wyoming border.

The town is technically classified as a city, the author, Lydia Mansel wrote, but it has an annual population of roughly 300 people.

Mansel said Island Park’s mountainous landscape was just one factor in why the team selected it.

“It was also important for the community to have a deep appreciation of the great outdoors and a willingness to share their home’s natural wonders with visitors,” Mansel wrote.

Travel + Leisure magazine highlighted Island Park’s 33-miles of Main Street, “the longest Main Street in the United States.”

Other factors that made it a top choice were the “cozy accommodations” — like the Yellowstone Peaks Boutique Hotel — gorgeous sunsets and how close it is to Yellowstone National Park.

Island Park is also a great destination for anglers as it has one of the best streams for reeling in trout, the publication said.

Henry’s Fork is a tributary of the Snake River with popular fishing spots in Island Park.

The magazine only chose one winner in each category, a spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.