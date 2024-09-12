Two retailers opening new locations in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Two well-known retailers are expanding their footprint in eastern Idaho.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is opening in the old CAL Ranch building at 125 Valley River Drive in Rexburg.

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, a company spokesperson confirms a lease has been signed for that location and is slated to open in January 2025.

Construction crews are on site making renovations and preparing it for opening day.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested additional information about the project from the city. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Hobby Lobby operates more than 1,000 stores nationwide. There are at least six locations in Idaho, according to a 2021 news release, including one in Ammon and Chubbuck.

The Ammon store inside Sandcreek Commons opened in 2015. The Chubbuck store opened the following year inside the Pine Ridge Mall.

Broulim’s

In Ammon, Broulim’s is planning to build another store in a lot east of Costco at 2450 East Lincoln Road. The store is one of multiple commercial tenants planned for a project called Riviera Park, according to Mountain West Commercial Real Estate in Idaho Falls, which owns the property.

A map of Riviera Park | Courtesy Mountain West Commercial Real Estate

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Broulim’s corporate office in Rigby for comment. A member of the senior management team declined to give details about the project.

“We’re not ready to make a public comment on Riviera Park at this time, but we will be happy to do so in the future,” says Cameron Myers, Broulim’s marketing director.

We will provide additional details as we get them.

Charlie Broulim opened the first Broulim’s location on Main Street in Rigby in 1922, according to its website. Today, there are 11 locations throughout eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, including Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Montpelier, Driggs, St. Anthony, Soda Springs, Shelley, Afton and Alpine.